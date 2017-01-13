If she weren’t holding her baby Anacã in her hands, it’d be hard to tell South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel gave birth just 14 weeks ago.

The 28-year-old blonde beauty looked stunning on Thursday, showing off her trim post-baby body in a sweet Instagram shot.

Wearing a black bikini, the Victoria’s Secret angel was all smiles as she held her own 3-month-old angel. While her gaze was lovingly transfixed on her son, Anacã — who was wearing only a diaper — has his adorable eyes pointed squarely at the camera.

“Happy 2017 from us,” Swanepoel wrote in the photo’s caption.

Swanepoel and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli, 34, welcomed Anacã on Oct. 5 — after more than a decade of dating. She first shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in March, later revealing the sex of her first child in May and her baby boy’s name at safari-themed baby shower in August.

Since his birth, she’s used Instagram to show off adorable snaps of the tot — and to address the highly-debated issue of breastfeeding in public.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote in one post — addressing the double standard she feels as a model and nursing mom.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” she said.”The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on TV…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding?”

“Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural,” she continued. “Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.”

She hashtagged the inspiring post, “#mothernature.”

Swanepoel has at least one person in her corner: Pope Francis. At a ceremony in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday, the 80-year-old encouraged all mothers concerned about breastfeeding in public to do so without fear.