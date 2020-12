Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Welcomes Son Ariel: 'He Couldn't Be More Perfect'

"These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy," the Victoria's Secret Angel captioned a photo of her sons

Anacan is a big brother!

The 20-month-old little boy’s mama Candice Swanepoel has given birth to her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, she shared on Instagram. Son Ariel was born Tuesday, June 19, at home.

In the adorable up-close photo, the newborn is grasping his model mama’s finger while dressed in a snuggly-looking baby outfit.

“Blessed,” Swanepoel wrote atop the image, drawing an orange neon heart around the sweet bonding moment. She later added a photo of herself with her new baby, captioning it, “Thank you so much for all the well wishes … Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect.”

Nicoli captioned a black-and-white Thursday photo of himself with his new son, “That smell is just everything #soulblessing Ariel 🙏🏼 #welcometothejungle”

On Sunday, Swanepoel confirmed her son’s name, captioning a photo of her two boys, “These are the most precious gifts life has given me. I am a lucky woman to be their mommy, to help guide them through this thing called life…….. Now they will always have each other 💙Anacan & Ariel💙 #brothers”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 29, announced her pregnancy in December, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder green gown and writing, “Christmas came early #2.”

In January, Swanepoel revealed she was expecting another son, posting a sweet video of Anacan kissing her growing baby bump while the duo relaxed outside, enjoying the sun.

She captioned the post with a simple “My boys,” followed by two hearts and the boy emoji.

Swanepoel — who has shown off her baby bump over the duration of her pregnancy in beautiful dresses, bathing suits and even a nude photo celebrating the female form — told PEOPLE in August that she doesn’t “wanna put anyone off of having kids” after delivering Anacan.