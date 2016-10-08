Candice Swanepoel Welcomes Son Anacã

Candice Swanepoel and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their first child, a boy

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Candice Swanepoel has a new little angel!

The Victoria’s Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their first child, son Anacã, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, she announced via Instagram.

Swanepoel’s photographer friend Jerome Duran was the first to share news of the birth on Instagram Friday, writing, “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MAMA Congratulations!!@angelcandices @hermannicoli Welcome Anacã!!! Already sooo much LOVE for you and the new family.”

Swanepoel also shared a photo of her little boy on Saturday, captioning the image, “Life is sweet.”

The South African beauty, who has been photographed multiple times showing off her adorable baby bump, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in March. She also took to the social media app again to announce the sex of her first child in May. And her baby boy’s name was first revealed when she posted several photos from her safari-themed baby shower.

“My not so little boy,” she wrote next to a stunning black-and-white shot of herself baring her belly.

The new parents have been together for more than a decade. Nicoli, 34, proposed in August 2015 with a stunning diamond sparkler.

“Meu eterno namorado,” the model captioned the Instagram video she posted shortly following the proposal, which means “My boyfriend forever” in her fiancé’s native language, Portuguese.

