Did Candice Swanepoel Reveal the Name of Her Son at Her Safari-Themed Baby Shower?



Instagram

Candice Swanepoel may have just announced the name of her first child. On Monday, the pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel enjoyed a safari-themed baby shower where a decorative blue banner was displayed with what could be the name of Swanepoel’s son.

“In the final stretch of pregnancy, Candice Swanepoel chose the theme Safari, in honor of her country, South Africa, for the baby shower of their first child,” Vogue Brazil shared in Portuguese on Instagram along with a photo collage of the shower.

“Among ornaments and themed sweets, behold, the décor of the event revealed the name chosen by the couple for the firstborn: Anacã – which is also a bird of the Amazon region,” the caption concluded.



Brazilian event planner Mariana Paraiso also shared photos from the baby shower, including a photo of Candice, who looked beautiful in an over-the-shoulder white dress. Guests dined on cake and cupcakes decorated with assortment of wild animals and even went home with adorable animal-shaped gift boxes.

In March, Swanepoel, 27, and fiancé Hermann Nicoli announced they were expecting their first child together. Two months later, the mother-to-be revealed the sex of their baby in an Instagram post.