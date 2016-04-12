Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shares Bikini-Clad Baby Bump Photo

In March, Swanepoel announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she got engaged to last summer after 10 years of dating

Candice Swanepoel can’t wait to meet her little ray of sunshine! But in the meantime, the glowing mother-to-be has been spending some time under the sun as seen in her latest baby update on Instagram.

Swanepoel, 27, shared a bikini-clad photo of herself on Tuesday, cradling her growing baby bump while wearing a green crochet two-piece.

“Getting the Tum in the the sun,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote.

In March, Swanepoel announced she was expecting her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she got engaged to last summer after 10 years of dating.



The South Africa native has been documenting the growth of her baby bump with her 8.5 million Instagram followers, most recently posting a photo of her burgeoning belly with her other baby, her Jack Russell Terrier named Milo. “#bliss,” she captioned a smiley photo of her pooch.

While Swanepoel has yet to reveal how far along she is in her pregnancy, one thing we know for sure is that she will be back strutting down the VS runway, with wings no doubt. The brand’s chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, confirmed Swanepoel will walk in the 2016 show when he congratulated her and Behati Prinsloo, who is also pregnant with her first child.

“I am so happy for these two amazing beauties and moms to be! See you at the fashion show Angels!” Razek wrote.