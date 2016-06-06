The Victoria's Secret Angel and former Angel pose for a series of maternity shots on Instagram

Candice Swanepoel‘s lucky baby boy is already getting hugs from gorgeous models — and he isn’t even born yet!

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram Sunday to share a stunning black-and-white photo of herself and former fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes, who can be seen playfully hugging Swanepoel’s baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Baby having a chat with his beautiful Dutch Aunty,” wrote Swanepoel, who was outfitted in a long-sleeved maternity dress, black leggings and black boots, with a matching Chanel bag hanging from her shoulder.

Image zoom

Source: Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kroes also shared a photo of herself kissing her friend’s belly while Swanepoel smiles widely at the camer aon her own Instagram account.

“All my blessings for you and your child sweet @angelcandices,” Kroes, 31, captioned the photo. “Yesterday was the last day I saw you like this, like a beautiful pregnant [woman]. Next time I see you you will be a mommy.”

The blonde pals have more than their careers and overseas upbringings in common: Kroes is also a mom, to 5-year-old son Phyllon Joy and daughter Mylenna Mae, 22 months, with husband Sunnery James.

She has also spoken out in the past about promoting breastfeeding, as well as the difficulties of raising two children.

“You just have to stay calm,” Kroes said in 2014 shortly after Mylenna was born. “It’s really hard.”

Meanwhile, Swanepoel — who announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March, and the sex of the baby in May — can’t wait to welcome her first child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli. “She’s so excited,” a source told E!.