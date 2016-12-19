'It's Not Sexual': Candice Swanepoel Reveals She's Been Made to Feel Ashamed About Breastfeeding in Public

Candice Swanepoel is joining the ranks of celebrity moms who have spoken out about the stigma around breastfeeding in public.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared her experiences with breastfeeding in public in a Sunday Instagram post, highlighting the fact that she has gone topless (and even nude) in her work without being made to feel awkward.

“I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” Swanepoel, 28, wrote in the post, noting that women are “even kicked out of public places for feeding their children.”

The Instagram photo showed Swanepoel breastfeeding her son Anacã, whom she welcomed with fiancé Hermann Nicoli in October.

“The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding?” the supermodel continued. “Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural.”

She added: “Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern (sic) on society as a whole.”

Swanepoel isn’t the only star to speak out about her experiences with breastfeeding. In July, Mila Kunis — who recently welcomed her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher — told Vanity Fair that she had endured judgemental stares while breastfeeding her now-2-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle in public.

“There were many times where I didn’t bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She’s hungry,” she said, adding that she and Kutcher usually did not understand the reason for the dirty looks.