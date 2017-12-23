A week after announcing her pregnancy, Candice Swanepoel walked a Brazilian beach and showed off her growing baby bump in a black string bikini

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Has Another Day at the Beach in Thong Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is back at the beach!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And on Saturday she returned to the waves, showing off her growing baby bump in a black string bikini.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: GADE/BACKGRID

Candice Swanepoel

Swanepoel, 29, broke the news about her pregnancy on social media, posting a photo of herself cradling her belly. “Christmas came early #2,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

She and her fiancé, fellow model Hermann Nicoli, are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacan.

Swanepoel’s baby news comes just weeks after she walked in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, which marked her first time back on the VS runway since welcoming her son.

Months before the show, the model made a thong-clad return to the brand’s ad campaigns in May when Anacan was 8 months old.

Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November

And, for the second time, Swanepoel is pregnant at the same time as her best friend and fellow VS Angel Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child – a girl – with husband Adam Levine in February.

Swanepoel told PEOPLE in August that she did not feel the pressure to get back to her pre-baby figure from anyone aside from herself after her “natural, no drugs” childbirth.