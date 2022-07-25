Candice Accola Enjoys Pool Outing with Daughters 2 Months After Filing for Divorce from Joe King

The former Vampire Diaries star filed for divorce from The Fray guitarist Joe King in May

Candice Accola is hitting the pool with her little ones.

On Sunday, Accola, 35, shared a moment from her day where she posed while leaning on her baby stroller. Her hands were beyond full juggling bags, a coffee and a child's mermaid tail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Little Miss Imma need a coffee a smoothie or a cocktail to mentally prepare for this pool day ☕️ 🥬 🍸," she captioned the photo, referencing recent viral "Little Miss" memes.

In a later Instagram Story, the Vampire Diaries alum panned the camera around the table at "Sunday supper" with her two daughters, Josephine June, 19 months, and Florence May, 6. "The days are long but the months and years are short," she wrote.

Accola shares her daughters with The Fray guitarist ex Joe King, 41, from whom she filed for divorce in May after nearly seven years of marriage. King has two older daughters, Ava and Elisa, from a previous marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Candice Accola Gives A Glimpse At Single Mom Life Credit: Candice Accola/instagram

Speculation of a split began earlier this year when fans noticed that both Accola and King removed all posts of each other on their respective social media pages. Additionally, Accola was noticed not to be wearing her ring. The two, however, still follow each other.

Accola — who listed the date of separation in January in papers obtained by PEOPLE — filed due to "irreconcilable differences." (A rep for Accola did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

She has since moved to Nashville while King currently resides in Brentwood, Tennessee.

In another Instagram post from last week, Accola shared another moment with her girls, praising a stranger for offering to take a photo of the three of them.