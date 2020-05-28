Candice Bergen Becomes a Grandmother for the First Time as Daughter Chloe Welcomes Baby Boy

Chloe Malle is a mom!

The Vogue contributing editor and daughter of actress Candice Bergen announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing several snapshots of her newborn son Arthur Louis Albert.

Revealing that Arthur was born on May 19, Malle wrote in the caption, "A week into the world and still observing strict shelter in place orders."

In one of the sweet photos, Malle holds the tot on her chest while wearing a hospital gown. In another photo, Arthur can be seen meeting a new furry friend: their dog Lloyd.

In another of Malle's pictures, her husband, Graham Albert, holds their baby boy while wearing a mask.

Bergen, 73, previously spoke with PEOPLE about the upcoming arrival of her first grandchild, saying, “We’re just over-the-moon excited.”

“Oh, are you kidding? I can’t wait,” she added. “I know better than to have suggested it to her, so I’ve never asked her, ‘Are you going to have a baby?’ I’ve been very discreet, but I’m just thrilled for her.”

Chloe Malle/instagram

At the time, the now-grandmother said Malle, whose father is the late French film director Louis Malle, was “kind of over being pregnant” and couldn't wait to welcome the new addition to their family.

“She’s had a very good pregnancy and very problem-free, so she’s been blessed,” Bergen shared.

Chloe Malle and Candice Bergen, 2019 George Pimentel/WireImage

Malle was actually the mastermind behind, BergenBags, the actress’s popular side project. Instead of using canvas, Bergen draws custom designs on thousand-dollar designer handbags featuring a variety of artwork, from dogs to horses, hamsters and even the solar system.

Her clientele includes Barbra Streisand, Lena Dunham and Julie Andrews.

“Someone had given [Chloe] a Louis Vuitton tote,” Bergen explained of how she got her start. “I had just come in from the art store where I bought a bunch of art pens and she said, ‘Oh, you can decorate my bag.’ ”

While at first hesitant to “ruin” a Vuitton bag, Bergen decorated it with “rabbits and things.”

“[Chloe] put it on Instagram and then her friends wanted me to decorate some of their bags and BergenBags sort of spontaneously gave birth that way,” she said.