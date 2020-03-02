Candice Bergen Is 'Over-the-Moon Excited' to Become a First-Time Grandmother: 'Just Thrilled'

Candice Bergen is one happy grandma-to-be.

The actress (and now-famous painter) spoke with PEOPLE about her wildly successful side business, BergenBags, and opened up about another exciting development in her life: the arrival of her first grandchild.

Her daughter, Vogue contributing editor Chloe Malle, is expecting a baby with her husband Graham Albert in May. “We’re just over-the-moon excited,” Bergen, 73, told PEOPLE.

“Oh, are you kidding? I can’t wait,” she said. “I know better than to have suggested it to her, so I’ve never asked her, ‘Are you going to have a baby?’ I’ve been very discreet, but I’m just thrilled for her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Chloe Malle and Candice Bergen, 2016 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The grandmother-to-be said Malle, whose father is the late French film director Louis Malle, is “kind of over being pregnant” and can’t wait to welcome the new addition to their family.

“She’s had a very good pregnancy and very problem-free, so she’s been blessed,” Bergen shared.

RELATED: Candice Bergen Says the Oldest Thing in Her House Is Her Husband in Interview with Daughter

Image zoom Chloe Malle and Candice Bergen, 2019 George Pimentel/WireImage

Malle was actually the mastermind behind, BergenBags, the actress’s popular side project. Instead of using canvas, Bergen draws custom designs on thousand-dollar designer handbags featuring a variety of artwork, from dogs to horses, hamsters and even the solar system.

Her clientele includes Barbra Streisand, Lena Dunham and Julie Andrews.

“Someone had given [Chloe] a Louis Vuitton tote,” Bergen explained of how she got her start. “I had just come in from the art store where I bought a bunch of art pens and she said, ‘Oh, you can decorate my bag.’ “

While at first hesitant to “ruin” a Vuitton bag, Bergen decorated it with “rabbits and things.”

“[Chloe] put it on Instagram and then her friends wanted me to decorate some of their bags and BergenBags sort of spontaneously gave birth that way,” she said.

All the proceeds of the more than 80 bags she’s designed will go to the ASPCA or the Natural Resources Defense Council. Sales from her new line of hand-painted items, including T-shirts, bags, phone cases and dishes, all available at candicebergenartstuff.com, will also benefit those charities.

Each piece in the affordably priced collection features her signature fun and quirky designs (including a hot dog print, which she said is her personal favorite).

Bergen has recently taken a month off of painting (the last purse she embellished was actually for Malle, featuring her dog Lloyd, pictured above). And as she gets back into the rhythm of drawing, Bergen is being inspired by her family for her next product assortment.

“There are [new items coming], but I have to paint them,” she said about what’s next for her line. “And there may be lots of children’s designs coming soon. We’ll see. I think I may go into children’s things. That’s my new plan.”