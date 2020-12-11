Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola King Welcomes Second Child with Husband Joe King

The actress recently wrote an essay explaining how being pregnant in 2020 "undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother"

Candice Accola King is a mom of two!

The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, and husband Joe King welcomed their second child, daughter Josephine June, on Dec. 1, the couple announced on Instagram on Thursday.

"Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts ♥️ We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20," the actress shared on her account alongside a photo of the newborn holding her finger.

Meanwhile, King, 40, posted a picture of himself cradling the baby girl in his arms, captioning the shot, "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020."

"I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I’m lucky to create this perfect love with you," The Fray guitarist added in a sweet message to his wife.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed daughter Florence May, 4½, two years later. King also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Accola King announced her pregnancy news in August via her podcast Directionally Challenged, which she co-hosts with fellow Vampire Diaries alum Kayla Ewell. "Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant," she said during the episode. "I've got a bun in the oven."

"I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year," she added at the time, "and it's been a journey to say the least."

The Originals actress opened up about being pregnant during the pandemic in an essay for SheKnows back in October, sharing how even though this was her second time expecting, almost everything was unexpected.

"Where is the baby book that tells you how to navigate giving birth in a year like 2020? There isn’t one. This is uncharted territory," she wrote. "There is no guidebook on how to deal with going to doctor’s appointments alone. ... Forget my birth plan going out the window; this time, I threw out my whole pregnancy plan."