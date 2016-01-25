The couple welcomed daughter Florence May on Jan. 15, the actress announced Monday on Instagram

Image zoom

Candice Accola King‘s littlest blessing has arrived.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new parents shared a snapshot of daughter Florence May King‘s tiny toes on an embroidered blanket.

“I’m in love again,” King, 35, captioned the image, while Accola King, 28, went with a simple red heart.

The actress and King, who were engaged in Florence, Italy and married in October 2014 in New Orleans, announced her pregnancy last August with a sweet Instagram photo.

“So proud to welcome this new life into the world with my beautiful wife and daughters. I truly am a lucky man & dad,” King wrote at the time. He has two daughters, Ava and Elise,from a previous relationship.

Baby King has a special distinction right out of the gate — Florence was blessed (inside Accola King’s belly) by Pope Francis during his U.S. visit last year.

“My husband’s band got to perform for the event in Philadelphia on Saturday night,” Accola King told PEOPLE at the time. “I was there just supporting him and them, and it was such an honor to have a moment with the pope.”

The actress, who previously told PEOPLE she’s “excited for the adventure” of motherhood, actively documented much of her pregnancy on social media.

From cravings to adorable accessories for the little one, Accola King shared every aspect of her maternity journey with fans.

The Vampire Diaries returns for a new season Friday night on the CW.