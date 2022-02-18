WNBA Star Candace Parker Welcomes Baby with Wife Anna Petrakova: 'We Are in Absolute Love'

Candace Parker is officially a mom of two!

The WNBA star, 35, and wife Anna Petrakova welcomed their first baby together, son Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, on Friday, Feb. 11, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON❤️😭😭😭," they captioned a series of family photos with their baby boy.

Parker is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Lailaa from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Candace Parker baby Candace Parker baby

Left: Credit: April Belle Photos; @petrarulove; @candaceparker Right: Credit: April Belle Photos; @petrarulove; @candaceparker

The athlete announced her baby news on Instagram in December while simultaneously revealing that she and Petrakova are married.

"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," Parker shared in an Instagram caption along with photos from their wedding.

"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have," she continued.