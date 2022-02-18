WNBA Star Candace Parker Welcomes Baby with Wife Anna Petrakova: 'We Are in Absolute Love'
Candace Parker is officially a mom of two!
The WNBA star, 35, and wife Anna Petrakova welcomed their first baby together, son Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, on Friday, Feb. 11, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post.
"Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22 We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON❤️😭😭😭," they captioned a series of family photos with their baby boy.
Parker is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Lailaa from a previous relationship.
The athlete announced her baby news on Instagram in December while simultaneously revealing that she and Petrakova are married.
"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," Parker shared in an Instagram caption along with photos from their wedding.
"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have," she continued.
Parker concluded, "We've always dreamed of growing our family….it's surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn't be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows "Song Cry" already by heart😜 !) I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"