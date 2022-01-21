Candace Cameron Bure Wishes Son Maksim Happy 20th Birthday: 'You Light Up My Life' 

The Fuller House star's sweet social media message to her son read, in part, "Have I told you how much I love your heart?"



Candace Cameron Bure shared a sweet message on her son Maksim's birthday.

The 45-year-old Fuller House star wished Maksim a happy 20th birthday on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of him.

"Happy 20th birthday to my baby 🥳@maksim.bur . You light up my life 🤩 Have I told you how much I love your heart? I do ♥️♥️♥️. #goldenbirthday," Bure captioned the post.

The post drew birthday wishes from other celebrities, including Bure's Fuller House costar, Dave Coulier, who commented, "Happy birthday, Maks! The gangsta!❤️❤️❤️"

Tamera Mowry from the popular comedy sitcom Sister, Sister reacted to the post writing, "He has your whole face ❤️ Happy Birthday!"

Bure has been married to her husband Valeri Bure since 1996. They also share daughter Natasha, 23, and son Lev, 21.

In August of last year, Bure got candid about how difficult it was for her to drop Maksim off at college.

Sharing a set of videos on her Instagram Story at the time, Bure said, "So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college."

"I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone," she added while pointing the camera at Valeri, 47. "… I'm still sad! Who's with me?"

In May of last year, while celebrating Maksim's high school graduation, Bure shared a gallery of images on Instagram from the ceremony at NorthStar Christian Academy. In the post, the actress discussed Maksim's future.