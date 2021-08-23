Candace Cameron Bure Says She's 'Very Sad' She Couldn't Drop Youngest Child Maksim Off at College

"I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college," the Fuller House star said

Candace Cameron Bure's full house isn't going to be the same without her youngest child.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old Fuller House actress revealed that she dropped her "baby," Maksim Bure, off at the airport as he set off for his first year of college. (Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, are also parents to daughter Natasha, 23, and son Lev, 21.)

Sharing a set of videos on her Instagram Story, Candance said, "So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college."

"I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone," she continued jokingly, as she turned the camera to Valeri, 47. "... I'm still sad! Who's with me?"

The proud mom of three also posted a photo of herself and Maksim, 19, at the airport Sunday on Instagram.

"College bound!!! I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so 😭.," she captioned the post. "Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!"

Candace Cameron Bure Instagram Credit: Candace Cameron Bure Instagram

Later in the evening, in another post on her Story, Candace shared an update about her son's travels to college.

"For an update, Maks did not call me when his flight landed," she said. "But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed. And someone's picking him up from the airport, and he's sleeping on someone's couch."

"I don't know! It's the college life, right?" she continued with a laugh.

Earlier this year, Candace celebrated Maksim's high school graduation with a sweet social media post. Sharing a gallery of images from the ceremony at NorthStar Christian Academy, the actress gushed about her son and the bright future ahead of him.