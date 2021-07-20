Candace Cameron Bure Jokes About Being Blocked by Her Kids on Instagram: 'I'm Not a Cool Mom'

Candace Cameron Bure is playfully trolling her children.

On Sunday, the Full House alum, 45, hilariously called out her kids after discovering that she wasn't able to view some of their online activities, joking in a video, "I don't know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram."

The mother of three — who shares daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure — added in the caption of her Instagram post, "I'm not a regular mom. I'm not a cool mom either 😎."

In the comments section, Cameron Bure's Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin shared that she was also in the same situation with her own children.

"Hahahaha…. My kids do the same thing. Block me, but not my man, or my friends who follow them," she wrote. "So… I still see what they're up to 🤦‍♀️."

Meanwhile, castmate Marla Sokoloff quipped, "I'm dying! 😂."

Several of Cameron Bure's followers also rallied behind her, with Lacey Chabert commenting, "Don't worry, you're a cool mom."

While Candace Bure's post was made in jest, the actress didn't hold back in January when online "haters" criticized a photo of her family she posted.

After receiving several "unkind comments," Candace Bure clapped back in a social media post that read: "Do you think it's funny to criticize someone's children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?"

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you," she continued, adding at the time that "it doesn't matter if you're 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude."

Candace Cameron Bure

Following the incident, Cameron Bure opened up to PEOPLE in 10 about the effect mean commenters have had on her daughter Natasha.

"My daughter deals with it a lot and she's come to me many days crying because of what people have commented on her social media," she said. "But I do tell her, 'Listen a lot of times, people are writing mean things 'cause they're trying to poke the bear. They just want to get a rise out of you; they actually want attention.' "

"'And they know they can get attention by being mean, so in that case it is good to ignore them,'" Cameron Bure continued. "'Also, if you want to be a part of social media, it's part of what comes with it so you're going to have to have thick skin as well if you want to continue posting, which is just a sad thing but it's truth.' "

As for dealing with social media criticism herself, Cameron Bure said she lets "a lot of it go," but also knows when it's time to stand up for herself.

"I do let a lot of it go — the majority — but when there's so many comments I think that's when you have to stand up for yourself," she said. "So of course we can 'ignore the haters' but when there are people that are making jokes thinking it's in good fun, they're not thinking they're being hateful, so I wouldn't call them haters."