Country Girl! Canaan Smith Welcomes Daughter Virginia Rose: 'Perfect Inside and Out'

"We Got Us" has never been truer for Canaan Smith.

The country singer-songwriter, 37, and his wife Christy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Virginia Rose Smith, on Thursday, Oct. 31, the new parents revealed on Instagram.

Christy shared earlier this month that baby Virginia was born on Halloween weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz., and measuring 19½ inches in length.

“We’ve had one week with this little miracle and I already can’t remember what life was like before her,” Christy captioned a photo of her snoozing newborn. “Virginia Rose is absolutely incredible in every way possible! 😍”

“The past week has been amazing and overwhelming, but we’re all starting to get the hang of it day by day,” she added. “God is so good!”

Image zoom Canaan (L) and Christy Smith with daughter Virginia Christy Smith/Instagram

For his daughter’s birth announcement, Smith shared a video of Virginia fast asleep in the hospital, swaddled in a printed blanket and wearing a striped baby hat as her dad cradled her. Not far away, Christy snoozed in her hospital bed, her arm reached out toward her husband and daughter.

“I’ve tried putting words to this but keep erasing them cause nothing says it,” Smith wrote in the caption of the sweet footage. “For now, I’ll just say thank you Jesus for the precious gift of life and unconditional love.”

He added, “Virginia Rose is perfect inside out. And so is her mom.”

Image zoom Canaan Smith and daughter Virginia Christy Smith/Instagram

Smith and his wife celebrated the news of Christy’s pregnancy in September, with the country crooner releasing his new song "Life Ain't Fair," which is co-written by himself, Corey Crowder and Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard.

Opening up about how Christy first broke the exciting news to him, Smith told PEOPLE that it was the “best and most meaningful moment of my life.”

“Christy says, ‘Remember when I told you I had a dream that I was pregnant?’ I said, ‘No. You didn’t tell me that.’ She said, ‘Yeah, remember, I told you,’ and I followed with another, ‘No, I don’t,’ ” he said. “And before I could even ask why, it hit me!”

“I don’t know which was better — the news or the happiness on her face,” added the "Love You Like That" hitmaker. “Mine too.”