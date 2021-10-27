Camille Guaty Recalls Initial Hesitancy of Using Egg Donor: 'Felt the Worst Jealousy in the World'

"I felt like my husband was gonna be cheating on me with this woman ... and being just 'the vessel' felt horrible," recalls Camille Guaty, who welcomed her baby boy in October 2019

Camille Guaty is reflecting on her first impressions of using an egg donor before welcoming her son Morrison Rafael, who is now 2 years old.

The Rookie actress, 45, opened up about her road to motherhood during a virtual discussion with Survivor alum Jaclyn Misch as part of the Fertility Rally Live virtual event on Saturday. She gave birth to her first child with husband Sy Rhys Kaye on Oct. 5, 2019.

Guaty admitted she resisted the idea of an egg donor at first.

"Whenever somebody would bring up a donor, I felt the worst jealousy in the world," she said during the panel. "I felt like my husband was gonna be cheating on me with this woman, and I wouldn't have any part of this relationship at all, and being just 'the vessel' felt horrible."

"I felt like I was gonna reject this child — and I am a loving person. I actually had thoughts of, 'Well, I could divorce my husband down the road and then he could take his baby and I'll just find a new life.' These legit feelings and thoughts went through my head," Guaty added.

The mom recalled when her doctor suggested the donor route, saying she was "so shocked that he would say that in front of my husband."

"Because there's something about it that to me had nothing to do with him, but everything to do with it being my fault; what wasn't working with me, what was making me broken," she explains. "And this doctor was validating that, all of my fears. He was validating that in front of my husband. Immediately, I was like, 'No, no, no, we're not even going to discuss it.' "

The TV star also spoke about "always putting my career first" before thinking about family planning.

"I don't regret my journey at all because I would never have my little boy that I have now, but let's not put so much importance on our careers," she said. "Let's think about our family and our life."

Earlier this month, Guaty celebrated Morrison's second birthday with a gallery of photos on Instagram, writing, "And just like that you have been in my life for 2 years!!! Happy birthday to my miracle baby!!! God sure knew what he was doing when he kept me waiting for you!"