Inside Actress Camille Guaty's Dreamy Nursery for Her Newborn Son Morrison Rafael

My heart melts every time I hear Morrison’s little baby noises.
I wanted to create a space that I’d feel comfortable in. After all, I was the one nursing over eight hours a day! I started with the Como glider from Monte Design. Incredibly comfortable! The side table I got at Wayfair for less than $100. Having a basket with all of my nursing needs was essential (breast pump, nipple cream, nipple pads, burp cloths). The fiddle leaf fig was a perfect addition to incorporate greenery and height to the room. A tip from Ellmore Design: “Hanging your curtains at the highest point will make the room feel taller and more expansive! A sense of space always makes a room more enjoyable.”
Because of the small space I made the dresser have dual function: dresser and changing table. I replaced the knobs for these cool leather straps from Ikea. I can’t say enough about the Keekaroo changing table! Especially having a boy, it can get messy fast. All you have to do is wipe down and you’re good to go.
I collaborated with Lorena Canals to complete the look for the nursery. My intention in creating this space was functional design. I looked for months for the perfect rug, and for this space a round shape was key. This blush washable wool rug was my favorite and so essential in a baby’s room. Yes, it’s machine washable!
The pouf is a perfect ottoman, so chic and can double as a seat for my friends when they visit. The Oasis cushions and basket really tie the room together. I filled the basket with his favorite blankets, all within arm’s reach, so it’s ideal for those 3 a.m. feeds.
My minimalist safari theme started with wallpaper and this giraffe picture. I spotted this picture years ago and just knew I wanted it in my nursery.
This may be my favorite DIY moment, even though I didn’t actually do it myself. I wanted to create a space to hang some of Sonny’s special pieces! I mean, how cute are baby clothes? Also, I’m in love with my baskets from Serena and Lily.
All the tears I cried, all the heartache I endured was worth it just to hold him in my arms.
I don’t think I’ve answered the phone in three weeks. I’ve been busy watching baby TV!
This room was a blank canvas for years. I sat in this corner and envisioned what this moment would feel like.
I’m a thrifter by nature. I found this West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids Modern Crib brand new in the box on Offer Up! It’s my new favorite app. It paired perfectly with the West Elm Dresser.
This Dockatot has been a life saver. I move it from room to room and lay him next to me wherever I go! Even the bathroom! You’d be surprised how little time you have to even brush your teeth in the morning.
I started designing this room by finding wallpaper from BC Magic Wallpaper on Etsy. They create unique patterns that I couldn’t find anywhere else. To finally have him here in this room that I’ve been envisioning for so many years is a dream come true.
My “once upon a time” wall is another special detail. I grew up playing make-believe, and that all starts with losing yourself in stories. We read to him every day. I’m excited to watch him grow up.