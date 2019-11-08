Inside Actress Camille Guaty's Dreamy Nursery for Her Newborn Son Morrison Rafael

I collaborated with Lorena Canals to complete the look for the nursery. My intention in creating this space was functional design. I looked for months for the perfect rug, and for this space a round shape was key. This blush washable wool rug was my favorite and so essential in a baby’s room. Yes, it’s machine washable!

The pouf is a perfect ottoman, so chic and can double as a seat for my friends when they visit. The Oasis cushions and basket really tie the room together. I filled the basket with his favorite blankets, all within arm’s reach, so it’s ideal for those 3 a.m. feeds.