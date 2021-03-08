Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Shares Rare Photo of Son Lucas, 6 Months: 'He Has My Cheeks'

Camilla Luddington can see herself in her baby boy!

The Grey's Anatomy actress, 37, shared a sweet photo of her 6-month-old son Lucas Matthew on Instagram Saturday, showing the infant sitting and gazing at a propped open picture book.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Lucas ❤️ *he has my cheeks 🤣," she captioned the adorable post.

Luddington and husband Matthew Alan announced the birth of Lucas, their second child, in August, writing on Instagram at the time: "After what felt like a year long third trimester... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo's!)."

The new mom of two — she also shares daughter Hayden, 3½, with Alan — told PEOPLE in August that it felt "amazing" to welcome their second baby home.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Luddington revealed that Lucas "was the only boys' name my husband and I ever really liked," and had, in fact, "topped our boys' name list back when I was pregnant with Hayden."

"This time, we were also convinced I was having a girl again because my morning sickness was so bad, so we were already thinking of new girls' names," she added at the time.

"When we found out we were having a boy, we knew instantly he would be Lucas! His middle name is my husband's [first name], Matthew."

Hayden couldn't be more excited to have a baby brother, too. Luddington explained: "She would tickle my belly when I was pregnant and think she was tickling the baby. When he arrived, she was so giddy. She couldn't stop kissing his head and saying how cute he was."