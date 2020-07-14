Pregnant Camilla Luddington Jokingly Celebrates Her 'Neverending Third Trimester' in Bikini Shot

Camilla Luddington and husband Matthew Alan are expecting their second child together

Camilla Luddington is handling her third trimester with a big smile.

On Sunday, the Grey's Anatomy actress — who is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Alan — shared a glowing photo of herself showing off her baby bump while wearing a black ruffled bikini and stylish fedora.

The 36-year-old went for a refreshing dip in the pool while posing for the picture with one hand on her hip and the other above her head.

"Woohoo 🥳🥳🥳🥳 to the neverendingggggg third trimester ha!! 🤦‍♀️🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌," Luddington teased of the smiling shot.

She also added the hashtags, "#thirdtrimester," "#pregnantbelly" and "#sunsoutbellysout" in the caption.

In March, Luddington announced that she and Alan would be adding another little one to their family.

"Me: 'I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement,' " the star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself at Disneyland with Cinderella. "Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!' 👑✨💫🌟👑✨🌟💫👑✨🌟💫👑."

"Okay so … Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that I am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling," she continued, shouting out the couple's 3-year-old daughter. "And yes, I've been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."

Luddington added, "Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the glamor [sic] of growing new humans 🤣. But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can't wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday."

The English actress revealed to her followers in April 2017 that she and her beau had welcomed their first child into the world. "We have a new great love in our lives … our sweet baby girl … Hayden," the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with their newborn.

In January 2018, the couple announced that they were engaged. They tied the knot this past August during an intimate California coastline ceremony in front of 70 of their closest friends and family (including former Grey's costar Jessica Capshaw!).

"We're just ready to do the damn thing," Luddington told PEOPLE prior to the wedding. "We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there's something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present."