1 Trend, 3 Ways: Blue Floral Dresses

Star moms-to-be including Camila McConaughey, Tori Spelling and Anna Paquin are rocking blue floral dresses. Check them out, plus our similar picks for every budget.

All abloom! Star moms including Anna Paquin (June 9), Tori Spelling (April 3) and Camila McConaughey (Aug. 5) covered their bumps in pretty navy, cobalt and turquoise floral dresses during their pregnancies.

Whether you opt for tiny flower bud prints or more artsy designs, choosing a style that suits you (and your bump!) will be a breeze. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.

Splurge

We love TOPSHOP‘s chic Maternity Floral Dip Hem Dress ($96). The high-low hem not only complements a burgeoning belly, but it’s also on trend.

Affordable

Talk about flirty florals!

From the flared hemline to the ruffled bodice, Roper‘s Morning Glory Floral Print Babydoll Dress ($60) is oh-so sweet.

Bargain Buy

Liz Lange for Target‘s Knit Dress ($28) is full of flower power. Plus, the flattering V-shaped neckline is also nursing-friendly so you can wear it during and after pregnancy.