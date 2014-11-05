"He goes, 'The red shirt from the register! You're gonna work at the register right?' " Camila tells PEOPLE.

How Camila McConaughey's Son Levi Reacted to Her New Job

Is Camila McConaughey coming to a Target near you?

The wife of actor Matthew McConaughey announced Tuesday night at the Annie for Target collection launch in New York City that she will be partnering with the company as a mom ambassador.

While she will be doing a little bit more than ringing people up, if her 6-year-old son Levi had his way, she’d be doing just that.

“When I told Levi I was going to work with Target his eyes lit up and he was like, ‘Mom, are you gonna wear the red shirt?’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean the red shirt, Levi?’ ” she told PEOPLE after the big reveal.

“He goes, ‘The red shirt from the register! You’re gonna work at the register right?’ It was so sweet, the cutest thing ever, that he’s so innocent, he thought Mama’s gonna work at the register at Target!”

She jokes, “So at some point I need to get my red Target shirt and work checkout.”

The lifestyle expert and designer — who is also mom to daughter Vida, 4½, and son Livingston, 2 next month — decided to partner with the superstore so she could share her knowledge.

“I’m a very busy woman, I’m a mother of three, so I’ve learned a little bit in every segment of life — beauty, kids, cooking — and I want to share it in a way that it is accessible, affordable and fun for everybody,” she explains.

Camila will be writing for Target’s blog, A Bullseye View, about motherhood and other lifestyle topics, and making appearances at Target events.

The announcement was made on her husband’s 45th birthday, which she wouldn’t divulge on other than to tell PEOPLE that “it’s been a great day.”

We can’t imagine what she had in store for him … maybe a surprise trip to Target?

