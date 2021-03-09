Camila McConaughey Reveals the Mom Hack That’s Been ‘Extremely Helpful’ Keeping Her Family Organized

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Camila Alves McConaughey is running a full house.

The Women of Today founder, 38, and her husband Matthew McConaughey share children Levi, 12, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8.

In addition to their kids, the couple has several adopted pets and live with Matthew's 89-year-old mother Kay.

With a full house and the pandemic changing how their home functions, it has been an adjustment to make sure things go smoothly, Camila tells PEOPLE.

"I think that the thing that really has helped us is the concept of really understanding, okay, what are our priorities and really set straight," she tells PEOPLE while chatting about her gift guide for Amazon Handmade.

"The kids have their priorities. The kids have their schedules and their duties are written down and put it on the refrigerator for every child."

Camila adds, "Matthew's mom has her duties, he has his, so we kind of create a little bit of infrastructure, because we're not having the outside world. We can't have that right now. Matthew's mom is 89 years old and we have to be really careful with everything that we do."

"And those schedules have been extremely, extremely helpful and the whole family pitched in," the entrepreneur shares. "Everybody's got different duties and different things in their schedule. That has been really, really helpful. And really, the thing that's been helping us get through this time, is finding ways to help others."

One of the ways the Brazillian model has been able to help others is through her collaboration with Amazon Handmade.

"As a woman in business myself, I think it's very important to support other women-led small businesses. I'm very excited to team up with Amazon Handmade to support those women makers for International Women's Day," she tells PEOPLE. "It was a very natural collaboration. And, you know, I grew up doing handmade things. My first business was all handmade handbags, right? So, I understand the challenges and what it takes. It's a really big deal to be able to do this with Amazon."

Camila's children have also benefited from items on her gift guide, she says.

