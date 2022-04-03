Camila Coelho Announces She's 23 Weeks Pregnant with Her First Child: 'Dreams Do Come True'

The mega-influencer wrote in her Instagram announcement that it's been "the happiest 23 weeks of my life" with husband Ícaro Coelho

Camila Coelho is expecting!

The 34-year-old mega-influencer announced Sunday on Instagram that she is 23 weeks pregnant with her first child, writing in the caption that it's been "the happiest 23 weeks of my life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Coelho began her post, which featured a photo from Vogue Brazil of the influencer showing off her new baby bump, with the phrase, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE! 🥺🙏🏼🤍."

"After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations due to my epilepsy, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!!" Coelho wrote, adding, "I'm so happy to now share it with you guys!"

Coelho also thanked Vogue Brazil "for the beautiful photos and story" about her pregnancy with husband Ícaro Coelho.

In the Vogue Brazil story, published Sunday, Camila revealed that she had never taken a contraceptive pill due to her epilepsy, which she was diagnosed with at age 9. Camila made a similar comment in a February 2020 interview with PEOPLE, during which she said she "always wanted to be a mom."

Because of the impact epilepsy drugs can have on the effectiveness of contraceptives, the influencer told Vogue Brazil, "I imagined that I would get pregnant in the same month as the baby plan was started."

After many months passed with no success, Camila finally got good news at the end of November, when she discovered that her period was "finally late," though she waited a few days before taking a test.

"I was afraid of being disappointed," she explained. "When I saw the positive, still hugging Icarus, I couldn't cry because I was in shock. Was I really pregnant? I was really pregnant!"

The process of getting pregnant was anxiety-inducing for Camila, especially when she and husband Ícaro were unsuccessful in their attempts.

"That's when I started to feel a lot of anxiety and fear of never being able to get pregnant. I remember, with each period, sitting down and crying," Camila recalled to Vogue Brazil. "I still lived in Los Angeles, a place where I felt very alone, I didn't share this pain with anyone. I didn't want to worry my mother about it, so I just had the support and affection of Ícaro."

She added, "At a certain point, I decided to follow what I always heard from my mother: I put that expectation in God's hands and prayed."

Now that she is pregnant, the anxiety has shifted. "Despite all the faith, of having managed to get pregnant as I dreamed, I couldn't control the fear or anguish that hovered without me being sure that everything was okay with the baby," she explained.

"I felt guilty for sometimes waking up sad and continuing to cry," Camila added. "I don't know if it was the hormones, but the truth is that it only went away a few weeks ago, after some tests."