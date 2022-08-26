Camila Coelho Says Being a Mom Is 'Surreal' as Her Epilepsy Gave Her 'Doubts' of Starting a Family

Camila Coelho is still in awe every moment she sees her baby boy.

The influencer and fashion designer, 34, and husband Icaro welcomed their first baby together, son Kai, on Friday, Aug. 5, and Coelho tells PEOPLE she's "still pinching myself" at the fact that she was able to become a mom.

Coelho, who has previously been outspoken about her epilepsy diagnosis, says she got to a point where she had "doubts" about starting a family due to her condition. Now that Kai is here, Coelho says having a baby of her own is "really surreal."

"It's something I dreamed of for so long," she says of becoming a mom. "I'm exhausted, but I've never been so happy."

After a long 24 hours in labor and an unplanned cesarean section, Coelho says she was "just so grateful" that her son was born "healthy and we had no complications."

"I went through a lot with the labor, but seeing him and his little face, everything was so worth it," she adds.

Diagnosed with epilepsy when she was 9, Coelho has been on medication for more than 20 years. While she admits she was "concerned and scared" to breastfeed baby Kai while on the medication, Coelho says her doctor recommended she continue her normal dosage every night.

"Taking the medicine out wouldn't be smart because lack of sleep and tiredness is what triggers epilepsy the most," she explains, noting that going off her medication could also cause seizures.

Coelho says her neurologist also suggested she hire a night nurse as "sleep is the priority because of epilepsy."

"It's been great, really helpful," she says of having a night nurse. "And then during the day, every morning it's me and my husband, we do everything."

Coelho also shares how she and Icaro came up with the name Kai for their baby boy.

"I always wanted a name connected with nature," she says. "I wanted short names, but something that was nature inspired."

While Coelho says she already had Kai on her list of potential names, it wasn't until a colleague told her that the moniker had a special meaning that she decided it was the perfect fit.

"It means ocean, the energy of the ocean," she explains. "It links to nature. It links to water, which I believe I'm connected to."

The beauty influencer also praises her husband for being "so present and doing everything with me."

"It's really been the happiest days of my life," she adds of new motherhood. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, but where I am right now."