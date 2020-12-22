Camila Alves Shares Sweet Family Photos of Herself Snuggling with Her 3 Kids in Bed

Camila Alves is spending quality time with her family this holiday season.

On Monday, the 38-year-old entrepreneur — who shares daughter Vida, 10 and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, with husband Matthew McConaughey — posted several sweet family photos of herself snuggling with their little ones in bed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one shot shared to her Instagram Stories to bring awareness to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Alves can be seen cuddling with one child as her other kids, clad in red and white striped socks, stick their feet in frame.

"Let's never take for granted our health and the health of our loved ones... @RMHC is an amazing non-profit that helps bring hope to families with children who are critically ill," she wrote on her Instagram, alongside another picture of her and her children's feet poking out from underneath a blanket.

"This holiday season, you can help bring new hope to families everywhere!" she continued, encouraging fans to "donate to @RMHC to help give families what they need most - each other."

Alves and McConaughey, 51, have been social distancing at their Texas home with their three kids and the actor's mother Kay amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In October, McConaughey opened up to PEOPLE about how his children have tapped into their imaginative side as the family quarantines together, saying, "They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don’t think they would have leaned into if they were back in school."

"One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they’ve been forced to be more self-reliant. They’ve been forced to create their way out of their boredom," he shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey on His Full Life with Wife Camila: 'We Have a Love That We Never Question'

The Oscar winner added that he enjoys the "privilege and responsibility" of being their dad.

"The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," McConaughey said. "And it’s remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can’t think of anything being more important."

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, McConaughey shared that it's been "challenging at times" to be alone with Alves during quarantine, but the couple — who married in 2012 — have managed to make it work.