Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look All Grown Up as They Make Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Show

Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey share sons Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 11:31 AM
Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Camila Alves McConaughey enjoyed a special visit from her two oldest kids while in Paris for Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, the mom of three, 41, was joined by daughter Vida, 13, and son Levi, 14, to attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show.

Alves McConaughey, who is also mom to son Livingston, 10, with husband Matthew McConaughey, posed with their kids at the Paris show, all three looking stylish for the big event.

The trio dressed in neutrals, Alves McConaughey in a cream pantsuit with a matching hat while Levi wore a cream shacket on top of a plaid tracksuit and Vida sported a midi dress that featured a woman's face on it.

On her Instagram Story, the model shared additional snaps of her kids as she announced their arrival in Paris.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Camila Alves McConaughey/Instagram

"Look who showed up in Paris!!! Vida!! My 13 year old," she wrote on a photo of Vida holding a box of pastries.

Another picture showed Levi and Alves McConaughey's mom sitting at a restaurant together. "Look who else showed up!! Levi (14 now!!) And my mom too!! 💚💛," she wrote in both English and Portuguese.

Before Levi headed to Paris, his actor dad shared a photo of him on Instagram as he proudly showed off some of Levi's surfing injuries.

McConaughey, 53, proclaimed next to the shot of his son's back covered with bruises and bandages: "Surf souvenirs."

The actor proudly takes on the role of a father, sharing with PEOPLE in a 2020 interview that it's the "only thing he ever wanted to be."

"And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important," he added.

