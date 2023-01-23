Celebrity Parents Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are celebrating another special family birthday, this time for daughter Vida who turns 13 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 05:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gary Miller/Getty, Camila McConaughey/instagram Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey's little girl is growing up! On Monday, the mom of three shared photos from daughter Vida's birthday party during a family vacation earlier this month, celebrating as she turned 13. The photo shared shows Vida wearing a white cropped t-shirt, a lei and a flower crown as she looks at her birthday cake, unaware that behind her, Woody Harrelson is making a face at the cake as well. "Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂," Alves McConaughey wrote in the caption, which she shared in both English and Spanish. Alves McConaughey continued, "how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you, 'life' (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Matthew McConaughey Shares Message to Kids About Past 2 Years in Interview with Carson Daly's Son Last week, the family celebrated as youngest son Livingston also enjoyed a milestone birthday — hitting double digits. The model and mom of three celebrated her son's birthday on social media by sharing a photo of her son blowing out candles on a cute Minecraft-themed birthday cake. "Nothing fancy…just us…" Alves McConaughey wrote alongside the photo of her son. "December 28th it was Livingston's birthday!!!" The 40-year-old model revealed how her son celebrated his special day last month. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!" Alex J. Berliner/ABImages She continued, sending happy wishes for her son's future: "May your heart my son keep it's simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!" "You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!" she concluded. The model and her Oscar-winning husband also share son Levi, 14. When it comes to parenting, McConaughey told Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie in 2018 that he and his wife "mix the 'alright, alright, alright' into the discipline." As parents of three, McConaughey said that he and Alves McConaughey "have a similar moral bottom line," adding, "and as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it's really DNA." He continued, "We can nudge 'em and shepherd 'em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I'm just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they're very much individuals."