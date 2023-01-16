Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Rare Photo of Son Livingston on 10th Birthday: 'What a Blessing'

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey's son Livingston is turning double digits!

The model and mom of three celebrated her son's birthday on social media Sunday by sharing a photo of her son blowing out candles on a cute birthday cake.

"Nothing fancy…just us…" Alves McConaughey wrote alongside the photo of her son. "December 28th it was Livingston's birthday!!!"

The 40-year-old model revealed how her son celebrated his special day last month. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!"

She continued, sending happy wishes for her son's future: "May your heart my son keep it's simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!" she concluded.

The model and her Oscar-winning husband also share son Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13.

When it comes to parenting, McConaughey told Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie in 2018 that he and his wife "mix the 'alright, alright, alright' into the discipline."

As parents of three, McConaughey said that he and Alves McConaughey "have a similar moral bottom line," adding, "and as you learn, if you have kids, every day they get older, you realize how much more it's really DNA."

He continued, "We can nudge 'em and shepherd 'em, et cetera et cetera, but they are who they are. And right now, I'm just happy to say we have three healthy ones and they're very much individuals."