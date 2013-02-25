Camila McConaughey Debuts Fab Body - 8 Weeks After Baby

During the pre-Oscars weekend, the new mom of three shows off her gorgeous post-body curves in a black pantsuit and pink gown.

Image zoom



Emiley Schweich/PR Photos; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Camila Alves McConaughey is the epitome of hot mama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the weekend, the model, 31, made a triumphant return to the red carpet in not one, but two amazing outfits.

The new mom-of-three — son Livingston was born on Dec. 28 — debuted her gorgeous post-baby curves in a body-hugging black pantsuit at the QVC Red Carpet Style event Friday in Beverly Hills.

And on Saturday, she showed off a little leg in a coral embellished Escada gown paired with a white snakeskin clutch, blush platform pumps and H.Stern jewels while attending the Independent Spirit Awards with husband Matthew.

So is the busy mom willing to share her secrets with other expectant women?



“I’m writing things down because there’s so many things to know and products; [the] kind of stuff that you don’t find out until later,” she told PEOPLE.

Hmm, sounds like there’s an advice book in the works. But Alves McConaughey remained mum on the topic. “I’m not saying that yet.”

One thing she was willing to divulge: there’s lots of laughter in her house due to the funny antics of older kids Levi, 4, and Vida, 3.

“They [make me laugh] every day.”