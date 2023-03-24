Matthew McConaughey's Mother Kay Shares the Inspiring Advice She Gave Her Son Growing Up — Watch

Camila Alves McConaughey and her mother-in-law Kay McConaughey took to Instagram to share some inspiring words of wisdom.

In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Alves McConaughey prompted Kay to tell the public something that she often told her son Matthew McConaughey as he was growing up. "So what did you want to share with people today?," the 41-year-old model asked her mother-in-law in the video, which she captioned when posting to her main feed, "Kay just asked me to talk to you!!"

Kay then launched into her advice: "I wanted to tell people about a saying that I said to my three boys over the years. It's, 'Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?' "

The words made an impact on Matthew, so much that he immortalized them in a special way for his mom. "I had said it so many times that Matthew, my son [and] her husband, made a frame — really, really, really made a frame — and he put on it, 'Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?' And then he put a mirror in the frame, and it's in my house and so every time I go down the hall, I have to have a look at myself and see it," she said.

"So that is a thought for the day for you. It is so easy to make that your thought. Doesn't just have to be today," Kay said as Alves McConaughey added, "There you go! Thought of the day by Kay McConaughey!"

Several people in the comments praised Kay for the quote with one person saying, "Thank you for the inspirational message. I will always keep that with me and practice seeing the rose." Another commenter encouraged the pair to continue the trend writing, "Thought of the day by Kay McConaughey needs to be a daily post!!♥️"

Alves McConaughey often posts videos of herself and Kay on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet relationship. To mark Kay's 90th birthday last year, she shared some cute clips, including Kay's floral arrangements, balloons, and plastic flamingos.

"Cheers to the woman who always tells it like it is, loves a good glass of Chardonnay, and keeps us all laughing! Wishing you a very happy 90th birthday, from the entire #WomenofToday community 🎉 #MaMacTurns90 #90AndFabulous," she wrote.

Alves McConaughey opened up to PEOPLE about living with her mother-in-law in 2020, sharing that the two had been spending plenty of time together, including cooking meals in their Austin kitchen — although she admitted that Kay is more of a "taste-tester" and less of a chef.

"I love that my mother-in-law is lighthearted and helps to keep the laughter alive when we're together," Alves McConaughey told PEOPLE. "Her feistiness, positive attitude and confidence at 88 years old is a daily reminder of mind over matter and that is so important during these times."

As for McConaughey's relationship with his mother, he said on the Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch in 2020 that the two have mended their relationship after being estranged for years. He revealed on the show that he was unable to "talk to her as my mom for about eight years" because she would often leak things to the media, per Today.

"There were years there where I would not share things with her because I was, you know, again, finding my own balance," he said. "I was like, 'Look, mom, loose lips will sink ships. There are a lot of people that would like to know these things and it's none of their business."

Now the mother-son pair are back to where they started, with McConaughey even dedicating a sweet post to her for her 90th birthday.

He wrote in the caption, "Ma Mac McConaughey at 90 today— livin' on joy, forgiveness, resistance, and 'not being able to imagine not being here.' — Happy birthday mom."