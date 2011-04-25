Spotted: Camila Alves' Cute Churchgoers

Dressed to impress, Camila Alves takes her little man Levi, 2½, and baby girl Vida, 15 months, to Easter Sunday church services in Santa Monica, Calif.

Walk this way!

While dad Matthew McConaughey was not with the group, Alves’ mom joined in on the holiday festivities.

“[Levi] dotes on her, but [Vida is] getting big enough where it’s a competition now and he’s only got a few more months of being bigger than her,” McConaughey said recently.

“She’s gonna overtake him I think and really start whooping his butt soon!”

