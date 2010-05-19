Spotted: Camila Alves and Her Beanie Baby!

Camila Alves takes the lead with 22-month-old son Levi - looking casual cool in a beanie and Uggs - during a shopping trip to Toy Crazy in Malibu on Tuesday.

Camila Alves takes the lead with 22-month-old son Levi — looking casual cool in a beanie and Uggs — during a shopping trip to Toy Crazy in Malibu on Tuesday.

Although she’s also mom to 4-month-old daughter Vida, the model is sure to spend plenty of solo time with her little boy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, we spotted the pair out biking.