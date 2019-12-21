Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Vida, 9, Getting in Holiday Spirit

Somebody loves cats and snuggles!

Camila Alves McConaughey, 37, shared an adorable photo of her 9-year-old daughter Vida, whom she shares with husband Matthew McConaughey, on Instagram Saturday. In the adorable photo, Vida is seen holding a cat close to her as she seemingly gives the cat a kiss.

“#Holidays,” the proud mom, who rarely shares photos of her daughter, simply captioned the photo.

On Tuesday, the star, who is also mom to sons Levi, 11, and Livingston, 6, revealed one of the Christmas gifts that she plans to give Vida.

Showing a glimpse of her skating skills in a video she posted on her Instagram, Camila shared that she is gifting her daughter with a pair of rechargeable Pulse Light Up roller skates.

In the clip, the mom of three rolled up her pant leg and showed off a hot pink roller skate that had purple lights in the sole. “Okay guys,” she said in the video before panning to show the skates’ packaging.

The star also shared that she’s picking up a pair of light-up roller skates for herself. “#Christmas gift!!! This is fun!! I am getting my daughter a pair and myself one too so we can go riding together!! 🎁🎁🎁,” she captioned the Instagram video in both English and her native Portuguese language. #Presente de Natal!!! Estou amando isso !!vou dar um para minha filha e um para mim também, aí vamos andar juntas !!”