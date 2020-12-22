Douglas and Thibes are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Lua Izzy

(from left to right) Lua Izzy Douglas, Viviane Thibes, Ryder T. Douglas and Cameron Douglas

Cameron Douglas is a father for a second time!

The actor shared a sweet photo with the latest addition to his family on Instagram Tuesday, introducing his newborn son to the world alongside his long—time girlfriend Viviane Thibes.

"Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas 🦋," Douglas, 42, wrote in the caption.

The photo also featured the couple's 3-year-old daughter Lua Izzy, who wore a Princess Elsa gown from Frozen while sitting next to her mother. The toddler's hilarious expression received attention from her famous grandfather, Michael.

The Wall Street star commented on the photo, "So happy for Vivian and you. Don't think Lua is sure about this yet!"

Michael added, "What a holiday present."

His wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also commented, writing, "Lua's Face! like.....'whatever..........' Hilarious! Congrats!!"

Three days before announcing the birth of their son, Cameron and Thibes celebrated Lua Izzy's 3rd birthday, with the proud dad sharing a black and white photo of his daughter on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday angel. Love you more than words can accurately express! 3 til infinity 🦋," he wrote in the caption.

In October 2019, Cameron spoke to PEOPLE about recovering from addiction and making his daughter proud, saying, "Having my daughter gives me a whole new perspective on life."

"My daughter is a source of inspiration," he said. "Hopefully she will see her father has accomplished a lot and is doing good things and maybe she’ll be proud of my journey."