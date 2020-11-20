Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden shared the happy news of their daughter's arrival in January

Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Cooking for Daughter Raddix, 11 Months: 'She's Had Garlic from Day One'

No picky eaters here!

Although Cameron Diaz's daughter Raddix still has a month to go before celebrating her first birthday, the youngster already has a very developed palette when it comes to food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sneak peak at Monday's episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the actress and Avaline entrepreneur, 48, opens up about her love of cooking, which she's gotten plenty of time to experiment with amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The first four months, I cooked every single meal," she says. "And then we slowly started going, 'Well, maybe we'll order a lunch. Maybe we'll order a dinner.' But for the most part, I'm cooking all the meals."

"I love to cook. It's my love language," she adds. "I love to cook for my husband, I love to cook for my child now. Being able to make the food for her has been incredible."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz | Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images

And when it comes to putting food on her daughter's plate, Diaz doesn't stick to traditional baby food.

"You can really strengthen her palette," Ray says of Diaz's decision to make Raddix's meals herself. "I hate it when people dumb down kids food."

"No no no no no. She's never had a puree. She never got anything pureed," Diaz replies. "She's had garlic from day one, you know?"

Diaz went on to reveal that in addition to garlic, her daughter is also a fan of bone broth and fresh herbs. "I put herbs in everything. Thyme and dill, sage, everything," the proud mama shares. "She just loves all of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Diaz Says She Loves Being a Mom, Calls Benji Madden an 'Amazing Father’

Image zoom Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz | Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Diaz, who married husband Benji Madden in 2015, recently opened up about becoming a first-time mom at 47.

"A lot of people do it the other way around ... they get married [and] have a family in their youth," Diaz told Naomi Campbell in an October episode of the supermodel's No Filter YouTube series.