Cameron Diaz Calls Mothers Who Don't Have Childcare 'Superheroes': 'My Heart Goes Out to Them'

Cameron Diaz is getting candid about raising her baby girl.

The Bad Teacher actress, 48, sat down with Kevin Hart for an episode of his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, in which she promotes her line of Avaline wine while discussing her decision to step back from Hollywood.

Diaz — who shares daughter Raddix, 2 later this year, with her husband, Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden — opened up about being a mom and spending more time at home.

"Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs," says Diaz while walking through her day-to-day life. "I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team."

"You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it," she adds. "I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them off to."

Hart, 42, jokes, "Absolutely. You give me my kids for an hour, I'm out of it. There's no shot. No shot. I'm looking around — I don't know how anybody does it. I don't get it. How do people do this? I get scared if my wife leaves."

"But you do see how people are like, 'Get outside,' " says Diaz. "Like, the mother who locks their kid outside because she just needs 10 minutes, I get it. I understand."

Benji Madden Cameron Diaz Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz | Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Madden and Diaz married in January 2015 and welcomed their first baby in December 2019. A source told PEOPLE in June 2020, "For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She loves it more than she imagined. They are the perfect team and love being parents."

For Mother's Day earlier this year, Madden, 42, praised Diaz. The musician penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, writing at the time, "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."

Speaking of their daughter Raddix, he continued, "Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy - thank you for all you do. Happy Mother's Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!"

Madden had sister-in-law Nicole Richie and his own mother Robin Madden in mind for the holiday, as well.