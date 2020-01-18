Cameron Diaz Seen for the First Time Since Becoming Mom and Welcoming Daughter Raddix

Mom’s day out!

Cameron Diaz was spotted out and about on Thursday for the first time since welcoming daughter Raddix in December.

The 47-year-old actress was photographed leaving a friend’s house, wearing brown moccasins, jeans and a striped sweater. The star wore her blond hair pulled back and sported small hoop earrings. Diaz held her phone and sunglasses in one hand, with a tote bag draped over one arm.

Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed their first child earlier this month.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” both Diaz and Madden shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

While the couple didn’t share details on Raddix’s birth, a source told PEOPLE that the baby girl was born “right before New Years in Los Angeles.”

“You can tell they are just the happiest,” the source added. “It’s very emotional for them.”

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” another insider told PEOPLE, explaining that Diaz doesn’t have plans to hire a nanny.

Becoming parents is something that Diaz and Madden have been focused on since tying the knot in January 2015, according to a Madden source.

Despite saying in a 2014 interview with Esquire that she “was never drawn to being a mother,” Diaz’s stance changed when she met the Good Charlotte musician.

“Cameron is so much more settled, stable and happy. It was natural to want a baby,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“It took some maturing, growth, introspection and learning to find the right kind of guy before Cameron took any kind of steady relationship seriously,” a film source said of the actress’ mindset shift. “Not only in the dating department but even more importantly in bringing a child into her daily life.”