Cameron Diaz Says She Loves Being a Mom, Calls Benji Madden an 'Amazing Father’

Cameron Diaz is loving being a mom to her new daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden.

During an Instagram Live with her friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Diaz said the three-month-old is the “best part” of her life.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” the actress said in the Tuesday video. “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”

As for how the family is faring during the coronavirus pandemic, Diaz, 47, said being a new mother to Raddix had kept her in a “bubble” even before stay at home orders were put in place. Diaz and Madden welcomed the new baby in late December.

“I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, or a three-and-a-half-month old. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months,” Diaz said. “But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don’t see anybody.”

“But it’s nice, and I love a bubble, I love being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking,” she continued. “But at the same time it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now.”

Diaz ran through the family’s daily schedule, noting that while Madden puts the baby down, she cooks dinner each night.

“I have to cook at night,” she said. “After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. He’s so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Aside from staying busy at home, Diaz said her coronavirus coping technique is trying not to think too far ahead — the furthest she thinks out is two weeks.

“The way I’m making it through this time is by staying in the present,” Diaz said. “I stay in the here and now.”