Cameron Diaz 'Really Wanted to Be a Mom,' Says Source

Cameron Diaz is taking on a new role: first-time mom!

The actress, 47, and her husband Benji Madden happily announced the birth of their first child, daughter Raddix on Instagram Friday.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple had wanted to expand their family since getting married in January 2015.

“Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” the source says of the star, who was last photographed in November 2019.

“Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby,” the source adds.

Diaz and Madden, 40, shared the baby news with a joint statement on Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Their statement concluded, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Their daughter’s arrival comes five months after Diaz opened up about her life with the Good Charlotte rocker and how they find peace away from the spotlight.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best,” Diaz told InStyle in August for their special 25th-anniversary issue. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

In past years, Diaz has also been candid about motherhood and pregnancy.

“I’ve never said never to anything in life. If I wanted kids, at any point in life, I would have them. But I’m certain that if at any point I wanted a child, that child would find its way into my life, whether through adoption, or through being in a relationship with somebody who has a child,” The Longevity Book author told U.K.’s Telegraph in April 2014.

Two years before, Diaz said similar remarks about motherhood when she appeared on her pal Chelsea Handler’s late-night show Chelsea Lately.

“I just kind of like how things unravel and life kind of reveals itself to you. And I’ve just never been in the place where I was like, ‘Right now is the time I’m supposed to have a baby,’ ” she said. “But I do want my own family eventually, however that comes to me, whether it’s through adoption or [through another method].”

And while promoting her film, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, in April 2012, Diaz told InStyle: “I’ve never said I don’t want children — I just haven’t had children yet. I don’t know what’s going to happen in my life! I could end up adopting children. I could end up with a partner who already has children. Who knows? ‘’m not trying to fit into anyone’s box about how I should be. I just fit in my own box.”