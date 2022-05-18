Cameron Diaz on Occasionally Losing Her Patience with Daughter Raddix, 2: 'Mommy's Human Too'

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cameron Diaz said it's "imperative" to be honest as a parent "if you do blow up" on your child

Cameron Diaz is opening up about the challenges and rewards of parenting.

During a Monday appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Diaz — who shares daughter Raddix, 2, with husband Benji Madden — told host Kelly Clarkson that motherhood is "the best thing I've ever done in life."

Still, there have been times where the Golden Globe nominee, 49, has lost her cool.

When Clarkson, 40, asked about those moments when parenting can be frustrating, Diaz said that she does her "mom checklist" and tries to understand what Raddix might be feeling.

"Did she eat? Is she tired? What time is it? When was the last time she ate? When did she nap? You just kind of start there, and you go, 'What just happened? Is there something she's trying to communicate to me?' " Diaz explained.

"And I feel like as a parent, my job is to just help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she's going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it."

Still, Diaz admitted that moments like these can be "challenging."

She added, "But you know what's also really imperative — to repair. Like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my God, mommy lost her s---' And, 'I didn't mean to say that to you. If I hurt your feelings or if I upset you, I just want you to know that mommy's human too.' "

Clarkson loved Diaz's outlook and shared that she feels lucky to have a similarly communicative relationship with her two kids, 7-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock.