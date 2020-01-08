Cameron Diaz Hasn't Hired a Nanny, Says Source: She 'Wants to Spend Every Second' with Baby Raddix

Cameron Diaz is a hands-on mama.

The actress, 47, and her husband, Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, recently welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, late last month. And a source tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue, out Friday, that the new mom has no plans to hire extra help as of now.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” the insider says, adding of the couple’s surprise announcement, “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.”

Diaz — who made her film debut in 1994’s The Mask and last starred as Miss Hannigan in 2014’s Annie reboot — remarked on being “semi-retired” from acting in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

But at the time, she insisted that she’d be “totally down” for a sequel to her 2002 romantic comedy The Sweetest Thing, joking, “I’m literally doing nothing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Gett

RELATED: How Cameron Diaz Went from Not Being “Drawn” to Motherhood to Welcoming a Baby: “It Was Natural”

Diaz has spent the past five years on a Hollywood hiatus and hasn’t appeared onscreen since Annie. Instead, she has been living a quiet life with husband, Madden, 40, after the two tied the knot in 2015.

“While she was always in the spotlight, she was never comfortable in that role. It was stressful, and over the years it took a toll on her. She needed a break,” a film source told PEOPLE this past August, while another insider said Diaz “loves married life and just being with Benji.”

Diaz also opened up in InStyle’s 25th anniversary special last year, discussing why stepping away from her career was the right move for her.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago, that’s a long time,” she said. “I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. I don’t miss performing.”

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Although the Charlie’s Angels actress previously said during a 2014 interview with Esquire that she “was never drawn to being a mother,” that changed once she met Madden.

“It took some maturing, growth, introspection and learning to find the right kind of guy before Cameron took any kind of steady relationship seriously,” a film source tells PEOPLE. “Not only in the dating department but even more importantly in bringing a child into her daily life.”

A Madden source also reveals that the musician and Diaz have been “focused on having a family” since they wed five years ago, which included “getting healthy, lowering stress levels and doing everything to be positive.”

For more about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s new life as parents, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.