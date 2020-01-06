How Cameron Diaz Went from Not Being 'Drawn' to Motherhood to Welcoming a Baby: 'It Was Natural'

Image zoom Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

Cameron Diaz is a new mom, but she didn’t always necessarily envision her life that way.

The actress, 47, welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix, shortly before the New Year. And as a source tells PEOPLE, the timing was perfect.

“Cameron is so much more settled, stable and happy. It was natural to want a baby,” the insider says.

The tides have changed in recent years, as the Charlie’s Angels actress told Esquire in 2014 ahead of her marriage to Madden, 40, that she “was never drawn to being a mother.”

“Not having a baby might really make things easier, but that doesn’t make it an easy decision,” she said at the time, adding it was “so much more work to have children … lives besides your own that you are responsible for.”

“I have it much easier than [moms],” Diaz added. “Doesn’t mean life isn’t sometimes hard. I’m just what I am. I work on what I am. Right now, I think, things are good for me. I’ve done a lot. And I don’t care anymore.”

Diaz and Good Charlotte musician Madden shared their baby news with a joint statement on Instagram Friday.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the new parents wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Their statement continued, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” they concluded.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Diaz and Madden had wanted to expand their family since getting married in January 2015.

“Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” the insider said of The Holiday actress. “Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.”

Diaz and Madden welcomed Raddix “right before New Year’s in Los Angeles,” a source told PEOPLE on Sunday.

“You can tell they are just the happiest,” the insider said. “It’s very emotional for them.”