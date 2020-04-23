Image zoom Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden‘s opposite sleep schedule helps them as parents while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During an Instagram Live video with celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday, Diaz, 47, said she loves that her husband is a “night” person.

“Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her,” Diaz shared of her 3-month-old baby girl Raddix.

“I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep.”

Diaz explained that the fact that she and her husband are polar opposites when it comes to sleeps made her realize “we all need somebody… somebody who doesn’t do what we do.”

“It’s the tribal thing, it’s why we need tribes,” Diaz said, explaining she stumbled upon the realization following a previous conversation with her good friend Drew Barrymore.

Diaz also shared how she spends her days as a new mom while on lockdown and what she does to stay motivated.

“I literally get up and don’t stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow,” Diaz said, adding that she “loves” that feeling.

Image zoom Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty

“I’m so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don’t idle through the day.”

However, as her day starts to calm down, Diaz shared that she likes to “chill out” by cooking.

“It’s my favorite thing in the world to do, is to cook. That’s my happy place. Cooking is everything… I’m eating way too much pasta. I’m eating it every night. It’s just comforting and it’s easy and you can use so many things,” Diaz said.

While Diaz is using this time to focus on her family and love of cooking, she also admitted to having fears brought on by the global health crisis.

“None of us know what’s going to happen, when this is going to end [or] what the new start is,” Diaz shared.

“I’ve thought of a million things: ‘Are we going to move away? Where do we raise our child?’ All those things you think about,” Diaz said, explaining what she mentally prepares for.

Image zoom Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although it’s normal to feel some anxiety during this time, Diaz offered her followers some advice.

“The best thing to do is to stay in the moment, just take care,” she said.

“Until there’s a vaccination we don’t know anything,” Diaz added.

Diaz’s sweet life update comes as a source told PEOPLE she and Madden “love being parents.”

“This is their full-time job and they just want to be with their daughter,” the insider said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Good Charlotte musician Madden, 41, and Diaz — who married in 2015 — have been sticking close to home for both privacy and safety reasons.

“As new parents, they always felt very protective about Raddix. In the beginning, it was more like they wanted to protect her privacy and [didn’t want] her to be photographed. Now, their No. 1 concern is for everyone to stay healthy,” said the source.

“They stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessary errands,” the insider adds. “They very much enjoy their new life with Rad.”

The Charlie’s Angels actress couldn’t help but rave about her little girl on another recent Instagram Live session with her friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” Diaz said. “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time.”

The couple shared the happy news of their daughter’s arrival on social media in early January, writing, “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

