Did Cameron Diaz Honor Best Friend Drew Barrymore with Daughter Raddix's Middle Name?

There may be a very sweet (and meaningful) tie in one of Raddix Chloe Wildflower‘s middle names.

It’s possible Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden‘s newborn daughter’s middle name Wildflower is a nod to her mama’s Charlie’s Angels costar and best friend Drew Barrymore, as it’s the title of the latter's 2015 memoir.

Diaz, 47, and Barrymore, 44, are longtime friends, having first teamed up on screen 20 years ago for Charlie’s Angels and then again for its sequel in 2003.

In March of last year, Barrymore opened up to PEOPLE about her costar in the crime-fighting spy series — which was rebooted for the big screen in 2019, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks.

“Luckily, she’s in my life every day,” Barrymore said at the time, calling Diaz “my bestie, my sister.”

Image zoom Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Image zoom Drew Barrymore (L) and Cameron Diaz Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Image zoom From L to R: Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in 2019 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Wildflower comprises a collection of autobiographical essays that reflect on Barrymore’s storied life, from growing up as part of the famed Barrymore family to becoming a wife to now-ex-husband Will Kopelman and mom to their two daughters: Frankie, 5½, and Olive, 7.

“I have wanted to write a book for many years, but the irony of writing this with two young kids was wild,” Barrymore told PEOPLE exclusively in 2015. “It was a lot to take on, but my daughters and my life so far have inspired me to look back and remember moments in my life and write about them.”

The actress and Flower Beauty founder hoped readers would find the stories in the book, which chronicle her life — from living on her own at age 14 to her journey in Hollywood — to be “humorous, emotional and welcoming.”

“I was also able to keep it current and talk about where my life is today,” Barrymore added of the memoir (in which she even shares a story about skydiving with Diaz!). “It’s personal, yet I wrote it for someone to hopefully enjoy, one story at a time.”

Image zoom Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz in 2016 Donato Sardella/Getty

Diaz and Madden, 40, are currently reveling in the thick of “baby bliss” with their newborn, who arrived on Dec. 30.

“They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the new mom and dad, who wed in January 2015. “They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don’t really leave the house together.”

“They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don’t take their daughter out,” the insider added. “They are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season.”

As for the There’s Something About Mary actress, “Cameron always imagined what motherhood would be like. You can tell that it’s so much more than she ever imagined. She really is the happiest ever,” the source shared. “Spending the past couple of weeks with her daughter has been magical for her.”