Cameron Diaz Says Daughter Raddix Is 'the Best Thing That Ever Happened' to Her and Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is loving motherhood!

The actress, 47, opens up about life as a parent during Wednesday's broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying in an exclusive sneak peek of the episode provided to PEOPLE that 6-month-old daughter Raddix is "the best thing that ever happened" to her and husband Benji Madden.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's been heaven, Jimmy," she gushes to host Jimmy Fallon, explaining that her daughter is growing "so fast" that she now understands why friends who have kids previously told her to cherish this time.

"Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday," Diaz shares. "Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby."

"But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it," she continues. "It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I."

"We're just so happy," the mom says.

Diaz also reveals her taste in music has changed since becoming a mom. Though Madden, 41, is a musician and has been writing songs for their little girl, the couple — who tied the knot in January 2015 — have admittedly been rocking out to children's music these days thanks to their baby girl.

"We have 'Baby Shark' on rotation," she says. "We have 'Elmo's Song.' We have Sesame Street. It's crazy. We're like jamming out over there, and she loves it!"

The Charlie's Angels star adds that Raddix has quite a knack for rhythm.

"It's like she changes," Diaz says of her daughter listening to music. "When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Cuban, Afro-Cuban music, and she is in her car seat and her little legs are kicking ... and I'm like, 'Yep, that's my girl!' "

RELATED VIDEO: Cameron Diaz Says Having an Opposite Sleep Schedule to Husband Benji Madden Helps Parent Baby Raddix

Diaz and Madden announced Raddix's birth on Jan. 3 via Instagram. A source told PEOPLE last month, "Despite everything that's going on, Cameron and Benji are having the best year as a family. They are the perfect team and love being parents."

The happy couple have been sticking close to home and have spent time with Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom," added the insider. "She loves it more than she imagined."

Madden sang his wife's praises in a sweet Mother's Day post earlier this year, writing, "Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she's a force of nature and I'm very grateful."