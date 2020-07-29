Cameron Diaz Shares Best Part of Parenting Daughter Raddix, 7 Months, amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Cameron Diaz is embracing motherhood — even amid a global pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Before, my baby was an excuse to stay home. Now I don't have to make that excuse," Diaz joked to host Seth Meyers. "It's just what it is and I get to be with her."

"The best part of having to stay within our little bubble with this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home," the new mom said of her musician husband. "He works from home, and so he gets to be with her as much as I do. Well, not as much, because he's working all day long, but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where if he was going to the office every day he wouldn't be able to do that."

"We're just having a lot of gratitude for that," Diaz added, "and yeah, it's pretty wild."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Diaz and Madden, 41, announced Raddix's birth via Instagram on Jan. 3, just two months before the country went into lockdown due to the global health crisis.

However, a source told PEOPLE last month that "despite everything that's going on, Cameron and Benji are having the best year as a family."

"They are the perfect team and love being parents," the source added.

Image zoom Cameron Diaz (R) and Benji Madden Donato Sardella/Getty

Amid the pandemic, Diaz and Madden have stuck close to home and have spent time with the musician's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie.

In a sweet Mother's Day post on Instagram, Madden praised his wife and celebrated the Charlie's Angels star becoming a first-time mom.

"Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter," Madden wrote.

"She's a force of nature," he added of Diaz, "and I'm very grateful."