Since welcoming daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden in late December, "it's been all about my home and family" for Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz Says Husband Benji Madden Has 'Written at Least a Dozen Songs' for Daughter Raddix

There are a lot of perks to having a musician as a dad — and Benji Madden's 6-month-old daughter Raddix is already getting the best of them.

The Good Charlotte member's wife, actress Cameron Diaz, recently chatted with Rolling Stone about her new wine brand Avaline and how motherhood has been going since she and Madden, 41, welcomed their baby girl on Dec. 30.

"Since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams," The Holiday star, 47, joked when asked by the outlet what albums the couple have been listening to lately.

"We got 'Baby Shark' in the mix, and of course Benj has written at least a dozen songs for [Raddix]," Diaz added. "So we are doing serious upbeat and often acapella jams over here."

For Diaz, the time since Raddix arrived has been the sweetest yet for herself and her husband, who tied the knot in January 2015.

"In the last seven months I've entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!" the Charlie's Angels star told Rolling Stone. "So it's been all about my home and family."

"And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in," Diaz added.

Madden and Diaz announced Raddix's birth on Jan. 3 via Instagram. And as a source told PEOPLE last month, "Despite everything that's going on, Cameron and Benji are having the best year as a family. They are the perfect team and love being parents."

The happy couple have been sticking close to home and have spent time with Madden's twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie.